Change of venue for Mashemeji cup final, as Gor tactician bags June accolade

The most anticipated FKF Betway Cup final, pitting AFC Leopards against their arch rivals Gor Mahia, will now be played at the Utalii Grounds and not Ruaraka as was earlier scheduled.

The match has been slated for Sunday, July 4, 2021, starting at 3 pm.

Earlier in the day, Equity will take to the pitch against Bidco United in the third place playoff which kicks off at 12 pm.

The winner of the tournament will be entitled to a KES 2 Million cash prize as well as a chance to represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup. Second placed team gets KES 1 Million while third and fourth placed team gets KES 750,000 and KES 500,000 respectively.

Meanwhile Gor Mahia head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto has been awarded the May Betking Premier League coach of the month on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Camp Toyoyo grounds.

Pinto guided the defending champions to a one hundred percent record in the month as they registered four wins in as many matches.

Gor began the month with a hard fought 1-0 win over league returnees Nairobi City Stars at the Utalii grounds before humbling Sofapaka 2-1 at their backyard.

He walks home with a customized trophy and Ksh 50 000 cash prize courtesy of the league sponsor.