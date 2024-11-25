Cereal Growers Association receive PPEs to enhance farmer safety

The Cereal Growers Association (CGA) has received an assortment of Personal Protective Equipment from Bayer East Africa to enhance safety of its members.

The donation which include 1,000 nitrile gloves, 1,000 masks, and 1,000 goggles is part of the firm’s efforts to advance agriculture, prioritize safety and support stewardship activities that equip farmers to stay safe.

“Safety is a core value for Bayer, and we are deeply committed to ensuring that every user of our products is equipped with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves and the environment. PPE is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to mitigate exposure risks. By making this equipment available, we aim to eliminate barriers to safe practices and reinforce our dedication to building a responsible, safe, and thriving agricultural sector,” said Nimrod Lucky, Bayer Agronomy Advisory and Stewardship Lead Smallholder.

Through CGA’s hands-on training and outreach programs, the equipment will be distributed directly to farmers, ensuring that they not only receive essential protective gear but also the education needed to use it effectively.

“This donation comes at a crucial time when the safety of our farmers is paramount. We are grateful to Bayer for their generosity and commitment to the well-being of our agricultural community. CGA’s role in educating farmers and promoting sustainable agriculture is indispensable. By supporting their efforts, we are investing in a future where farmers can thrive while safeguarding their health and protecting the environment,” added Anthony Kioko, CGA Chief Executive Officer.

By equipping farmers with essential resources, both organizations are taking a significant step toward reducing risks associated with farming practices and fostering long-term environmental stewardship.