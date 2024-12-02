Caroline Muguku wins  Parklands Sports Club Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Caroline Muguku, playing off handicap 31, emerged as the overall winner of this year’s Parklands Sports Club Annual Charity Golf Tournament after scoring an impressive 43 points.

The tournament, held at the century-old par-72 Vetlab Sports Club, brought together 144 golfers of all levels to compete while contributing to noble causes.

Proceeds from the event will be distributed in kind to support various homes and organizations identified by the club.

In other results, Joe Kisolo, playing off handicap 10, claimed the Gross Winner title with a score of 77 gross.

Men Division A saw Eugene Ngigi take the top spot with 38 points, followed by Kepha Bosire with 35 points, and Abraham Samoei, also with 35 points, finishing third on countback.

Men Division B was won by Henry D’souza with 38 points, while Wilfred Gichovi and Francis Kimathi took second and third places with 36 points each.

In Men Division C , Kenneth Ringera showcased an outstanding performance, winning with 41 points.

Among the ladies, Lady Division A (Handicap 25 & Below) saw Anisya Ibragimova (HC 22) emerge victorious with 36 points, ahead of Esther Ngigi (HC 21) with 34 points, and Jane Mwangi (HC 23) with 30 points.

In Lady Division B (Handicap 26-36), Jeniffer Mwangangi (HC 25) led with 32 points, while Lady Division C (Handicap 37 & Above) was dominated by Faith Njenga (HC 40), who scored an impressive 42 points.

In the subsidiary categories, Jay Vadgama took home the Longest Drive title among the men, while Lydia Mokaya claimed the honors for Longest Drive among the ladies. Precision was key for the Nearest to Pin winners, with Robert Maina excelling in the men’s category and Elizabeth Njau showcasing her accuracy to triumph in the ladies’ category.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, Parklands Sports Club Chairman Norman Asega said, “This tournament is more than just a day of golf; it’s a celebration of community and compassion. Through the generosity of our participants and sponsors, we are able to touch lives and bring hope to those who need it most. Parklands Sports Club is proud to uphold this tradition of giving back, and we are grateful to everyone who has contributed to making this year’s event such a success.”

His comments were echoed by Parklands Sports Club Honorary Secretary Isaac Kamande who expressed gratitude to the golfers, sponsors, and organizers for making the event a success. “This tournament goes beyond golf; it’s about changing lives and spreading hope to those in need. We are proud to continue this tradition of giving back to the community,” they said.

Vida Expressive, one of the event’s production sponsors, lauded the tournament’s impact. CEO Donvan Mwangi remarked, “Being part of an event that blends sports and charity is truly inspiring. We’re proud to help amplify this story of giving and community.”