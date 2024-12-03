Captain Tony Omondi recalled to Shujaa’s squad

The national rugby sevens team captain Tony Omondi has been recalled to the team ahead of the second leg of the World Rugby Sevens Circuit in Cape Town South Africa.

The Cape Town leg is scheduled 7-8th December . The return of Omondi who replaces the injured Christant Ojwang is a big boost to head coach Kevin Wambua’s charges who will be out to improve on their 10th place finish during the opening leg of the circuit in Dubai last weekend.

After the opening round last weekend Shujaa is placed 10th on the standings with 3 points while Australia is 7th and Spain is ranked second on 18 points.

In Dubai Kenya lost to France and Australia in the group stage but beat South Africa to be relegated to the 9th place semis where they beat Ireland but succumbed against Uruguay in the 9th place final.

Fiji leads the 12 team standings with 20 points while Spain is second two points adrift.Argentina,New Zealand and France are placed in third-fifth positions respectively.

Cape Town Sevens Pools

A:Fiji,Great Britain, Uruguay

B:Kenya,Spain,Australia

C:Argentina,South Africa,Ireland

D:France,New Zealand,USA