Calvo Mistari returns with new single ‘Olivia’

Kenyan rap artist Calvo Mistari is back in Nairobi and ready to captivate hearts with his latest release “Olivia.”

Teaming up with fellow Kenyan artist Bandanah Miqassa, the duo delivers a stunning Afropop ballad that explores the depths of romantic love, vulnerability and adventure.

The single, which has just dropped alongside fresh visuals, showcases the effortless chemistry between the two artists.

Presented by Team Mistari and PRVK, the minimalistic yet striking music video directed by Provoke, keeps the focus on the track’s emotional essence, allowing the raw connection between the artists and the song’s theme of love to shine through.

Produced by 2 Dillie and Nadetastic, “Olivia” offers a soulful exploration of devotion, passion, and the beauty of vulnerability in relationships.

With poignant lyrics and heartfelt delivery, Calvo Mistari and Bandanah Miqassa craft a powerful ode to love that resonates on an emotional level.

The track’s swoon-worthy melodies and intimate storytelling capture the intensity of a deep connection, making it an anthem for anyone who’s ever felt the profound impact of love.

Calvo Mistari shared that it was good to be back in the country after a long hiatus.

“It feels great to be back in Nairobi. I’m thrilled to be fully immersed in creating music and contributing to it. ‘Olivia’ represents the signature sound of the new direction I want to explore in my music,”

“For the coming year, I’m simply enjoying creating music, embracing good vibes and appreciating the moment.”

Bandanah Miqassa also shared his excitement about working with Calvo Mistari, saying Calvo has always been a major inspiration for his music career.

“This collabo started with an Instagram DM while he was in the US, where we agreed to work together once he returned to Kenya.”

“The production process was very smooth. Watching a legend like him record his verses in one take left me in awe.”

“The project has been two years in the making, and now we’re finally going live. For me, the merge of new talent and seasoned artists is nothing short of phenomenal.”

After a hiatus for studies away in the US and family commitments, Calvo Mistari is back on his A-game as seen with this new single.

Having completed his studies, he gears up to go full throttle with music projects in 2025 rebuilding his career.

Calvo Mistari is among Kenyan rappers, producers, songwriters and performers, who have played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s urban music scene over the past decade.