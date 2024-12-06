Calls to reconstitute IEBC intensify

The push for a properly constituted electoral body is gaining momentum after an advocate of the High Court petitioned the courts and President William Ruto to expedite the reconstitution of the electoral body stalled by pending litigation.

Augustine Nyandoros, from Bobasi constituency, observed that putting in place the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will facilitate the delimitation of boundaries for smooth service delivery to the residents through fair funds allocations.

Nyandoro’s concern came amid similar sentiments expressed by among others the National Council of Churches (NCCK) and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.