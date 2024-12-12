CAF President Dr.Motsepe Congratulates Morocco on winning FIFA World Cup 2030 co hosting rights with Spain and Portgugal

The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) President, Dr Patrice Motsepe has congratulated Morocco after it was awarded the Co-hosting Rights with Portugal and Spain of the FIFA World Cup 2030 at the FIFA Extraordinary Congress which was held yesterday.

The Centenary matches in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay will kick off the 48-team FIFA World Cup 2030.

“The Morocco, Portugal, and Spain Partnership inspires all of us to collaborate and improve the world by bringing Africa and Europe together through football,” Dr. Patrice Motsepe stated. Morocco is only the second African nation in FIFA history to host the FIFA World Cup, making it a proud day for African football. With great excitement, CAF congratulates Morocco and its allies, Spain and Portugal.

We express our gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God help him, the Moroccan government, and the Moroccan people for initiating and supporting Morocco’s quest to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030.

As the President of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football, I am proud of the position and the exceptional leadership that our Brother Fouzi Lekjaa has delivered. Additionally, I want to express my gratitude to the 54 CAF Member Associations for their solidarity and support of Morocco’s bid. We also thank FIFA President Gianni Infantino for his inspiring leadership and the 211 FIFA members for giving Morocco and Africa the co-hosting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2030.

Additionally, CAF would like to congratulate His Majesty the King, Crown Prince Mohammed, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.CAF has worked together and partnered, over many years with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and is appreciative and thankful for this important partnership.”