CAF assures Kenya will co-host CHAN 2024 as LOC is unveiled

Kenya will co-host Africa Nations Championship alongside Uganda and Tanzania as originally planned,the assurance was given by the Confederation Of Africa Football, CAF as Kenya unveiled its Local Organizing Committee.

The Africa Nations Championship is scheduled February 2025.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen emphasized the opportunities presented by hosting international sporting events like CHAN and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“Hosting events of this magnitude offers us a unique chance to enhance our sporting infrastructure, inspire the next generation of players, and elevate Kenya’s global profile,” the CS said.

The LOC, comprised of experts in sports administration, media, and event management, draws representation from the government, private sector, and sports fraternity.

The team was tasked with delivering a world-class event, urging them to utilize the allocated resources prudently and ensure the tournament’s success.

Renovation works are in advanced stages at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and Nyayo Stadium, alongside key training grounds, as Kenya gears up for the preparations.

CAF Host Country Manager for Kenya, Mr. Kabelo Bosilong, commended the government’s efforts and reaffirmed that CHAN 2024 will proceed as planned in the three co-hosting nations.

With just two months to go, Kenya is positioning itself not only as a host but also as a leader in fostering the growth of African football. The LOC’s inauguration signals a united commitment to delivering a memorable tournament and showcasing Kenya’s readiness for the global stage.