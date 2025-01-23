CAF announces AFCON 2025 countdown

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced the countdown to the TotalEnergies (AFCON) 2025, set to take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

With just four days remaining until the draw set for January 27, CAF has promised an extraordinary edition that aims to “redefine the standards of this competition.”

The governing body of African football has praised Morocco as a leader in organizing football events, highlighting its proven track record in hosting international competitions.

CAF highlighted Morocco’s successful hosting of several major events, including the African Nations Championship for local players (CHAN-2018), the Women’s AFCON 2022, and the 2023.

This sentiment was echoed in CAF’s statement following the announcement of Morocco as the host country for AFCON 2025 on September 27, 2023, which was met with great enthusiasm.

Morocco is fully prepared for AFCON 2025, with the group stage draw set for Monday, January 27, at 19:00 in Rabat.

The tournament will commence on December 21, 2025, culminating with the final on January 18, 2026.

With world-class facilities, passionate fans, and established experience in hosting significant sporting events, Morocco is ready to organize an AFCON that will set new standards for the competition.

Furthermore, hospitality sites have been enhanced to accommodate the influx of hundreds of thousands of visitors expected to descend upon Morocco during the tournament.