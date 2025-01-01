BuuPass launches free data rewards for travellers this holiday season

BuuPass, a digital mobility platform in East Africa, is spreading holiday cheer by offering free mobile data to travellers who book through its platform this festive season.

First-time users will receive 150MB of free mobile data upon booking. Additionally, customers booking return trips will earn 100MB of extra data, ensuring they stay connected throughout their journeys.

“The holiday season is a time of connection, and we want to make those connections easier and more affordable,” said Sonia Kabra, co-founder of BuuPass.

“Offering our customers free data is one way we’re showing appreciation for their trust in us and making their travels smoother.”

2024 has been a transformative year for BuuPass, marked by innovations that aim to enhance travel experiences across East Africa.

From expanding route networks to improving digital booking tools, the company has continually worked to make travel more accessible, affordable and enjoyable.

This campaign comes at a critical time, offering additional value to travellers during a season when staying connected is vital.

Whether visiting family, exploring new destinations, or travelling for business, customers can now enjoy the added convenience of complimentary mobile data.

The promotion will run throughout the holiday season and is available across BuuPass’s extensive network in Kenya and East Africa.

Travellers are encouraged to book their journeys through the BuuPass platform to take advantage of this limited-time offer.