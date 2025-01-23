Busia traders laud construction of market in food rich region

It’s lunch time at Bumala modern market site, food vendor Electina Akello is busy serving food to the over 100 construction workers at the site.

On a normal working day, Akello, a resident of Bumala town serves breakfast, lunch and evening traditional porridge not just to the workers but the traders selling their wares in open air near the comnstruction site.

She has employed six workers in her hotel to support her business and remains upobeat that once the market is ready, she will get some space to set up a new hotel within the premises.

“I have been selling food at this site for the last one month. When the developer set up to start the construction of this market, I approached him and requested that I be allowed to provide food to the workers. This ensures that they eat together and saves on time during Tea and lunch breaks,” She says.

Located at the busy Kisumu-Busia highway, Bumala Market is one of the over 400 markets the Kenya Kwanza Government is constructing across the Country in line with its commitment to provide hustlers with a decent, safe and environment to sell their produce.

Akello says, “such opportunities spur grow and empowers local communities urging politicians to support the Government in its development agenda.”

At the same time, the Bumala Modern market has provided employment opportunities for the local youths with the number expected to rise to 200 as the project progress to various level of construction.

Once complete, it will comprise an ablution block, an ICT hub, a cold room, a food court, a place for young mothers among other social amenities.

It will be home to over 500 Margaret Atieno, a trader in Bumala said the market will dignify their trade but called on the Government to ensure that local traders operating at the open air market get prefrence during the allocation of working booths.

Bumula Market will be launched by President William Ruto on Friday.