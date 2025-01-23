County NewsNews

Busia traders laud construction of market in food rich region

Christine Muchira
Christine Muchira
3 Min Read

It’s lunch time at Bumala modern market site, food vendor Electina Akello is busy serving food to the over 100 construction workers at the site.

On a normal working day, Akello, a resident of Bumala town serves breakfast, lunch and evening traditional porridge not just to the workers but the traders selling their wares in open air near the comnstruction site.

She has employed six workers in her hotel to support her business and remains upobeat that once the market is ready, she will get some space to set up a new hotel within the premises.

“I have been selling food at this site for the last one month. When the developer set up to start the construction of this market, I approached him and requested that I be allowed to provide food to the workers. This ensures that they eat together and saves on time during Tea and lunch breaks,” She says.

Located at the busy Kisumu-Busia highway, Bumala Market is one of the over 400 markets the Kenya Kwanza Government is constructing across the Country in line with its commitment to provide hustlers with a decent, safe and environment to sell their produce.

Akello says, “such opportunities spur grow and empowers local communities urging politicians to support the Government in its development agenda.”

You Might Also Like

Gachagua impeachment: High Court hearings resume this morning
Nandi Senator defends proposal to increase presidential term
Mudavadi says Kenya targets Ksh1 Trillion diaspora remittance by 2027
Scores injured in Embakasi night inferno

At the same time, the Bumala Modern market has provided employment opportunities for the local youths with the number expected to rise to 200 as the project progress to various level of construction.

Once complete, it will comprise an ablution block, an ICT hub, a cold room, a food court, a place for young mothers among other social amenities.

It will be home to over 500 Margaret Atieno, a trader in Bumala said the market will dignify their trade but called on the Government to ensure that local traders operating at the open air market get prefrence during the allocation of working booths.

Bumula Market will be launched by President William Ruto on Friday.

Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
I am a seasoned journalist and communication expert with over 12 years of experience in international and local media. My work spans high-profile event coverage, digital content management, and impactful storytelling. Passionate about inclusivity, I have contributed to raising awareness of left-handedness in education and championing effective communication across diverse platforms. Known for my integrity, reliability, and leadership, I continuously strive to make a meaningful impact in the media industry. I hold a Master of Arts in International Studies from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Nairobi.
Previous Article Mudavadi criticizes leaders questioning bonuses for Mumias cane farmers