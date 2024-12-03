Busia, Kisumu counties worst hit by floods

Busia and Kisumu counties are among the hardest hit by flooding following the overflow of Rivers Nzoia, Nyando, Yala, Miriu, and Awach due to heavy rains over the past week.

Speaking at Lunyofu Primary School in Kisumu, where affected families are seeking refuge, Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo emphasized the urgent need to implement the government’s long-term strategy to evacuate high-risk communities from riparian corridors.

“This underscores the urgency of the government’s long-term strategy to relocate at-risk communities to safer housing and redesign the 30-meter riparian corridors along our rivers and other large water bodies,” he stated.

The school has been converted into a temporary shelter for 500 displaced households, who are in need of continued support.

Omollo also warned that vehicles would be prohibited from using roads and bridges deemed unsafe.

The PS later visited the Ogenya displaced persons camp in Kisumu, which is currently hosting 1,973 households.

He commended the improved disaster response efforts by the multi-agency teams, including the State Department for Social Protection, Senior Citizens and Special Programmes, National Government Administration Officers, National Police Service, National Disaster Operations Center, and the Kenya Red Cross.