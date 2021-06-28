Bungoma politics play out before Senate Committee

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has dismissed claims that the rivalry between him and the County Assembly has stalled operations in the county.

While appearing before the Senate Committee on Finance the governor blamed his rivals for allegedly orchestrating the allegations with a view to making him look unfit for office.

The senate committee on finance sought to hear from the aggrieved parties amid allegations of massive failure to disburse monies meant for the county assembly by the executive.

The governor who is appearing for a second time before the committee distanced himself from allegations of withholding salaries, failure to comply with public finance management act in county development plans, frustrating oversight function of the assembly, delay to table the Finance bill on time, disregarding committee resolutions on reports by the auditor General and micro managing the assembly.

According to the governor the rivalry between him and the assembly and his leadership has been orchestrated by persons who want him ousted.

Following Monday ‘s meeting the Charles Kibiru led committee will write its report before tabling it in the senate in July.

Governor Wangamati has been at loggerheads with a section of MCAs who said to spearhead plans for his ouster.