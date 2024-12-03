Bunge Fc count on home support  ahead of EALA games

Kericho Senator Hon. Aaron Cheruiyot scored a brace for Bunge FC in their warm up match against Nation Media group but they narrowly lost the match 3-2 .

Bunge fc are preparing for the upcoming East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games which are scheduled to kick off in Mombasa 6th-18th December at Mbaraki Sports Grounds.

Bunge FC have played a number of build up matches in preparations for this month’s East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games. The team which will be gunning to capture the elusive football title has also played Top women football clubs:Kenya Police Bullets,Mathare United Women and Kibera Women Soccer Fc.

Bunge’s two goals were netted by Co-captain Aaron Cheruiyot, who is the senate Majority Leader and Kericho Senator.

Despite the loss, the team has confidence in their preparations having been in training throughout the year, and have also beefed up their squad with more Kenyan Mps joining the soccer team.

Co-Captain, and Rarieda MP Hon. Otiende Amollo noted Bunge FC was better prepared this time.

“This year we are happy to host this tournament and we ask Kenyans to come in large numbers and cheer us up. We are better prepared this time and we are going for the nothing short of the trophy,” said Hon. Amollo.

Senator Cheruiyot noted that the upcoming games were a critical stride in hastening the EAC regional integeration begining with the convergence of the eight constitutive Legislatures of the Community.

“We will have interactions within and outside the pitch. Some of the people we will be playing against are actually serious senior policy and decision makers in their respective countries. We look forward to hastening the integration process through these games,” noted Senator Cheruiyot.

Bunge FC finished third in the last edition and now eyes a top finish especially with the home ground advantage in the games set from the 6th to 18th of this month in Mombasa County