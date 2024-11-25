Breaking the Cycle: Ending GBV to protect mothers and children

As the world prepares to mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the spotlight turns to its profound impact on global health. Kadi Toure, Communications Lead at The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health (PMNCH), the world’s largest alliance for women’s, children’s, and adolescents’ health, shares insights into the critical links between gender-based violence and maternal, newborn, and child health. Hosted by the World Health Organization in Geneva, PMNCH works to advocate for the health and well-being of vulnerable populations.

In this Q&A, Kadi delves into the challenges, solutions, and the urgent need for action to break the cycle of violence that threatens the lives of mothers and children worldwide.

Q: How does gender-based violence (GBV) impact maternal, newborn, and child health outcomes, and why is it crucial to address this in global health efforts?

Kadi Toure: Every year, 287,000 women die during childbirth, and 4.9 million children under five lose their lives—2.3 million of these deaths occur within the first month of life. Sub-Saharan Africa bears the brunt, accounting for nearly 70% of maternal deaths and half of all child deaths globally.

Most of these deaths are preventable with access to quality healthcare and by addressing social determinants of health. Gender-based violence adds another layer of risk. For instance, women experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV) are more likely to face pregnancy complications, such as preterm labour and low birth weight in newborns. IPV affects 1 in 3 women globally, with these women 16% more likely to deliver low-birth-weight babies. GBV also exacerbates maternal mortality by limiting access to prenatal care and increasing the risk of unsafe deliveries.

Maternal health is deeply interconnected with child survival. Women experiencing violence may struggle to breastfeed, attend postnatal care, or provide adequate nutrition and immunizations for their children, perpetuating poor health outcomes. Addressing GBV is essential—not just as a human rights issue but as a cornerstone for improving global health.

Q: Why does GBV remain under-prioritized in maternal and child health policies despite its severe health implications?

Kadi Toure: GBV is under-prioritized due to deeply entrenched stigma, societal normalization of violence, inadequate data, and a lack of gender-sensitive health policies. Cultural taboos and victim-blaming discourage women from reporting violence, creating a false perception that GBV is less prevalent or impactful. This lack of data limits policy development.

Health policies often focus narrowly on clinical care, overlooking broader social determinants like violence and inequality. While violence against women is recognized as a public health issue, investments in prevention and survivor support remain insufficient. Developing countries face additional challenges, including limited financing, policy guidance, and implementation of gender-focused strategies.

Healthcare providers often lack gender-sensitive training, resulting in GBV cases being mismanaged or ignored. Strengthening health systems to address GBV through routine screening, training, and integrated care can ensure survivors receive the support they need.

Q: As the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence approaches, what role do advocacy campaigns play in driving awareness and action?

Kadi Toure: Advocacy campaigns like the 16 Days of Activism are critical for raising awareness, challenging societal norms, and sparking action. These campaigns shed light on the pervasive nature of violence and its devastating impact on health. By normalizing discussions around GBV, they create momentum for change.

Movements like #MeToo have shown how advocacy can drive policy commitments and shift cultural norms. Campaigns empower survivors to seek help and hold perpetrators accountable while fostering a broader understanding of GBV’s impact. Sustained advocacy is key to keeping GBV at the forefront of public and policy discourse.

Q: What practical strategies can governments and health organizations implement to address GBV as a barrier to maternal and child health?

Kadi Toure: An integrated approach is essential:

Routine GBV Screening and Training : Health facilities should implement GBV screening during antenatal visits and train providers to offer trauma-informed care.

: Health facilities should implement GBV screening during antenatal visits and train providers to offer trauma-informed care. Strengthened Health Systems : Protocols and inter-agency coordination are crucial to supporting survivors effectively.

: Protocols and inter-agency coordination are crucial to supporting survivors effectively. One-Stop Centers : Facilities like Rwanda’s Isange One-Stop Centers, which offer counselling, healthcare, and legal aid, reduce barriers for survivors.

: Facilities like Rwanda’s Isange One-Stop Centers, which offer counselling, healthcare, and legal aid, reduce barriers for survivors. Economic Empowerment : Vocational training and microloans for women can reduce dependency on abusive partners.

: Vocational training and microloans for women can reduce dependency on abusive partners. Data Systems: Investing in robust data collection and research will enable evidence-based policymaking to address GBV’s impact on maternal and child health.

Q: How can communities and local organizations combat GBV and its effects on health outcomes?

Kadi Toure: Empowering communities involves leveraging local knowledge and networks:

Education and Awareness : Community workshops and school programs can address harmful gender norms and promote respectful relationships.

: Community workshops and school programs can address harmful gender norms and promote respectful relationships. Engaging Men and Boys : Including men in conversations about gender equality can challenge patriarchal norms that fuel GBV.

: Including men in conversations about gender equality can challenge patriarchal norms that fuel GBV. Supporting Local NGOs: Grassroots organizations are trusted by communities but often lack resources. Governments and donors should prioritize funding and capacity building for these groups.

Q: What actions would you like to see from policymakers, healthcare providers, and international organizations to break the cycle of violence and improve health outcomes?

Kadi Toure: Collaboration across sectors is vital:

Policymakers : Enforce GBV laws, integrate GBV into national health strategies, and allocate funding for prevention and response programs, especially in rural areas.

: Enforce GBV laws, integrate GBV into national health strategies, and allocate funding for prevention and response programs, especially in rural areas. Healthcare Providers : Implement standardized GBV screening in maternal health services, create referral pathways, and train staff in trauma-informed care.

: Implement standardized GBV screening in maternal health services, create referral pathways, and train staff in trauma-informed care. International Organizations: Scale up funding for GBV programs, share best practices, and provide technical assistance to governments and NGOs.

By working together, we can address GBV’s root causes and ensure healthier futures for mothers and children.

Kadi Toure is the Communications Lead at PMNCH, the world’s largest alliance for women’s, children’s, and adolescents’ health, hosted by the World Health Organization in Geneva.