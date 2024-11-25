Boost for Shujaa and Lionesses as Safaricom announces Ksh.90m partnership

The national men’s rugby sevens team,Shujaa and the women’s side Lionesses are set to benefit from the Sponsorship of Ksh.90M entered by the Kenya Rugby Union and mobile telephony service provider Safaricom.

The sponsorship targets to enhance Shujaa’s participation in this years Rugby Sevens World Circuit while Lionesses are set to feature in the 2025 Women’s challenger series.

Shujaa returns to the World Rugby Seven’s Series after a season out and are set to begin their quest in the series which kicks off in Dubai on November 30th-December 1st. In Dubai Shujaa is pooled in group A alongside France,South Africa and Australia.

Safaricom return to sponsorship fold at KRU for the first time in 15 years.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Safaricom for this generous sponsorship after a hiatus of fifteen years. This pivotal support will significantly enhance our preparations and streamline player facilitation. Our ultimate aspiration is to secure a position among the top eight teams by the culmination of the HSBC World Rugby Series, thereby circumventing relegation struggles. This sponsorship will undoubtedly be instrumental in realizing that ambition’’,remarked Sasha Mutai,KRU Chairman

Safaricom takes pride in partnering with rugby saying this is a step in helping promote talent development.

“As an organization,” she remarked, “we are passionately devoted to fostering sports from the grassroots upwards. This sponsorship package will comprehensively address player remuneration, health insurance, and even extend to financial management workshops, equipping athletes with the necessary skills to prudently manage their earnings’’, Said Esther Waititu, Chief Financial Services Officer at Safaricom.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen hailed KRU for striving to improve players welfare by seeking partnerships.

“The ministry remains steadfast in its commitment to bolstering the KRU to the fullest extent possible.” Turning his attention to the athletes, he issued a challenge: “Players and union members, I urge you to deliver stellar performances, now that all essential resources have been provided.” He also expressed appreciation to Safaricom, particularly highlighting their equitable treatment of women in sports: “I extend my gratitude to Safaricom for promoting inclusivity by recognizing women athletes on an equal footing with their male counterparts, free from any discrimination’’,Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said.