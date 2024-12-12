Bonface Makori wins Procera Gin competition

Procera Gin has announced Bonface Makori as the winner of its first-ever bartender competition.

Makori emerged victorious from a field of 35 talented bartenders, earning himself a ticket to the prestigious Tales of the Cocktail competition in New Orleans in July 2025.

Tales of the Cocktail is the drinks industry’s annual meeting place for exchanging new ideas, products, and techniques featuring in-person education, tastings, networking, and awards programming.

Procera Gin, in partnership, with Bartales East Africa, aims to empower mixologists across the nation, instilling confidence and inspiring them to share their unique talents on a global stage.

Procera Gin, which has gained recognition in key European markets, is committed to elevating the Kenyan spirits industry and fostering local creativity.

The competition, held at the Procera Distillery in Nairobi, showcased the exceptional skills and creativity of Kenya’s top bartenders.

Participants were tasked with crafting unique cocktails that highlighted the distinctive flavors of Procera Gin, a premium African gin known for its high-quality ingredients and artisanal distillation process.

Makori’s winning cocktail, a harmonious blend of local botanicals and innovative techniques, impressed the judges with its originality, balance, and exquisite presentation.

His ability to capture the essence of Procera Gin while infusing his personal flair set him apart from the other competitors.

“I am incredibly honored to have won this competition,” said Makori.

“This victory is not only a personal achievement but also a testament to the rich potential of African ingredients and creativity in the world of mixology.

I look forward to representing Kenya and Procera Gin at the Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans.”

The judges, a panel of renowned mixologists and industry experts, praised Makori’s technical skill and inventive approach.

“Bonface’s cocktail stood out for its complexity and elegance,” said one judge. “His passion for the craft was evident in every sip.”

Procera Gin CEO, Guy Brennan, expressed his excitement about the competition’s success and Makori’s upcoming journey.

“We are thrilled to have Bonface as our champion. His creativity and dedication embody the spirit of Procera Gin.

“We are confident he will shine on the international stage and inspire bartenders across the globe.”

The Tales of the Cocktail competition is one of the world’s most prestigious events in the mixology industry, bringing together top bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts from around the globe.

Makori’s participation marks a significant milestone for Kenya’s burgeoning cocktail scene and highlights the growing recognition of African talent in the international arena.

Speaking about the partnership, Tales of the cocktails Board member John Gakuru said: “The winner will work their butts off to show the global audience who attend TOTC every year, just what Kenya is made of.

“Luxury spirits made, crafted and celebrated by incredibly passionate and talented Kenyans.

“Let us show the world how far Kenyan hospitality has come.

“Procera Gin is a huge champion of Kenyan bartending.

“Let us take Procera Gin and Kenyan hospitality to the world. Our competition winner will be challenged with exactly this!”

The competition invited participants to create innovative cocktails featuring Procera Gin, with a panel of esteemed judges evaluating their creativity, presentation, and flavour profiles.

The selected mixologists were drawn from Procera Gin, listed outlets in Nairobi.