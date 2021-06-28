Bomet County encourages residents to take HIV test

The County Government of Bomet has set up structures to encourage residents to be tested for HIV and AIDS.

This as the County says will help facilitate treatment for those who are positive as well as address issues of stigma associated with the disease.

County Chief officer Public Health Zaddy Chumo says they are sensitizing County residents on HIV and AIDS through groups adding that they are encouraging them to be tested to help in secondary prevention.

The County has also taken up Condom promotion as a way of reducing infection among the residents.

Chumo said hospitals are well facilitated in enhancing care and treatment.

She said they have several programs among them voluntary counselling support services to ensure those who are HIV positive can live for long.

And while acknowledging that stigma remains a major issue, Chumo said lack of information on HIV/AIDS is also a concern.

“Being positive isn’t a death sentence; HIV Aids is a disease like any other. We intend to ensure stigma issues are a thing of the past,” She said.

County Director of Education Victolyne Rotich said they intend to educate students and pupils on HIV/AIDS, emphasizing on the need to know ones status.

She called on parents to be more involved in their children’s lives saying some have neglected their role in taking care of their children.

She decried the high rate of teenage pregnancies on parents reluctance to discipline their children.

Rotich advised those who have tested positive of HIV Aids to continually use medicines as advised by the doctors.

She called for extra care for people with disability who are positive saying they shouldn’t be neglected.

Rotich said there is need to come up with programs in schools where issues of sexuality and HIV Aids can be addressed.