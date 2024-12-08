Boda boda riders sensitized on safety of clients, predominantly women

As the 16 Days of Activism come to a close, attention is now focused on boda boda operators across the country, with a strong message to prioritize the safety of their clients, who are predominantly women.

The Office of the President’s Advisor on Women’s Rights has joined forces with key stakeholders in the transport and banking sectors, including the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), to spearhead the campaign dubbed “ABIRIA NI MAYAI.”

“Statistics show that 60% of boda boda users are women, highlighting the urgent need to focus on client safety,” said Nick Mararo, a safety ambassador.

Mararo explained that the initiative aims to raise awareness among boda boda operators about the importance of wearing protective gear, responding effectively to emergencies—especially in rural areas—and providing support for individuals affected by gender-based violence at home.

The campaign has commenced in Kakamega, with over 1,000 boda boda operators participating in the program. Through Harriet Chiggai’s office, operators received locally manufactured helmets and reflector jackets to enhance their safety.

Additionally, boda boda operators are encouraged to speak out against domestic violence and to advocate for safe homes and spaces.

The Kakamega County government has also called for the establishment of self-help groups to enable operators to access credit facilities, which will help them improve their livelihoods.