BLUETTI donates 1,000 solar power systems to displaced families in Baringo

Global clean energy company BLUETTI has donated 1,000 solar power systems to the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) as part of its ‘Lighting an African Family’ (LAAF) programme.

This donation is a key component of Chinese company’s ambitious LAAF programme, launched in 2021 with the aim of providing clean solar energy to 1 million off-grid families in Africa.

Archie Yang, head of BLUETTI’s LAAF programme, stated that the initiative seeks to empower off-grid communities to enhance education, business opportunities, and overall quality of life through clean, renewable energy.

He highlighted that the donation specifically targets displaced families in Baringo County, Kenya, where ongoing conflicts and natural disasters have severely affected local communities.

“Everyone deserves access to electricity,” said Yang. “Through LAAF, we’re not just providing light—we’re empowering off-grid communities to improve education, business, and quality of life with clean, renewable energy.”

On social media, the Kenya Red Cross announced that the solar systems have been distributed to communities in Baringo North, Baringo South, and Tiaty East &

West, areas that face significant challenges in accessing reliable power due to conflicts, flooding, and geographic isolation.

“The solar lamps will provide essential lighting and enable families to charge their phones, improving communication and access to vital information, including early warning messages,” the KRCS stated in a post on X, accompanied by photos from the field.

Leveraging its expertise in solar and energy storage, BLUETTI plans to equip local communities with sustainable energy solutions and the knowledge to use them effectively, paving the way for a brighter, more resilient future for Africa.

So far, BLUETTI’s LAAF programme has illuminated over 15,000 households across 11 countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Malawi, while continuing to invest in long-term solutions for sustainable energy.

At the 12th World Urban Forum (WUF12), the company announced a strategic partnership with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to accelerate solar adoption across Africa.