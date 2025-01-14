Beyonce postpones January announcement amid LA wildfires

American hitmaker Beyoncé has postponed her January 14 announcement due to the devastation caused by the LA wildfires.

The “Cowboy Carter” hitmaker had teased the announcement with a video, a day after her NFL Christmas Day performance. The NFL show is available to watch on Netflix globally.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Beyoncé showed solidarity with the families affected by the fires.

“The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles,” Beyoncé wrote.

“I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

For those who wish to support wildfire relief efforts, Beyoncé encouraged fans to visit BeyGOOD’s page. “Love, B,” she concluded.

Through her foundation, BeyGOOD, the singer, songwriter and actor donated $2.5M (KSh. 323.7M) to assist families affected by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Additionally, the fund aims to support churches and community centres addressing the immediate needs of displaced residents.

The area has been dealing with wildfires since last week.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, is among those affected by the fires. In a statement, the Knowles matriarch said she had lost “her beloved Malibu bungalow”—her “sacred happy place”—was destroyed in the fires. “It was my favourite place, my sanctuary.”

Beyoncé isn’t the first to cancel a planned event. The Oscars postponed the announcement of this year’s nominees, and Netflix pushed Meghan Markle’s show “With Love, Meghan” to March 4; it was due to premiere January 14.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd has announced the postponement of his album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow”, release amid the ongoing fires. The new album release show which was scheduled for January 25 has also been cancelled.