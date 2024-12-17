Beware of counterfeit goods, ACA warns holiday shoppers

As the holiday season approaches, shoppers across Kenya and the world prepare for one of the busiest and most festive times of the year.

Dr. Robi Mbugua Njoroge, the Executive Director of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority, warns that amidst the joy and excitement of the season, there is a hidden threat—counterfeit goods flooding the market

Dr. Njoroge cautions that counterfeit items and goods which imitate authentic products in appearance but fail to meet safety and quality standards pose a significant risk to consumers.

“From electronics and toys to beauty products, medicines, and even food, these fake goods not only harm consumers, but also undermine the economy, public health, and safety,” he said.

The Executive Director termed this threat as a big challenge to policymakers, industry and consumers and according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the global trade in counterfeit goods is estimated to account for 3.3 percent of world trade, valued at over $500 billion annually.

In Kenya, the situation is equally alarming and according to Dr. Njoroge, approximately 30 percent of goods in the market are believed to be counterfeit.

Additionally, the holiday season worsens the problem, since high consumer demand creates a fertile ground for counterfeiters to exploit unsuspecting buyers.

“Counterfeit electronics, for instance, can overheat or cause fires. Fake toys may contain harmful chemicals. Counterfeit medicines and cosmetics are often riddled with harmful substances. Fake medicines, apparels, and electronics can cause severe health complications among many other deleterious effects,” Dr. Njoroge exemplifies.

While the government has the requisite laws and regulations, the Executive Director urges that a lot needs to be done to address the problem.

He stresses that it is time for regulatory and law enforcement agencies like the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA), Kenya Police, and the Kenya Bureau of Standards to work towards protecting consumers from these risks.

Joint actions, he adds, need to be focused on collaboration in enforcement actions to conduct inspections, raids, and market surveillance, noting that these efforts should extend to online platforms, a growing hotspot for counterfeit sales

In addition, Dr. Njoroge asserts that the heart of the mission is public education empowering consumers to identify fake products and make informed purchasing decisions.

He further observes that the psychology of consumer behaviour offers valuable insights into why counterfeit goods proliferate, particularly during high-pressure shopping periods.

The Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB), according to the Executive Director, suggests that attitudes, social norms, and perceived behavioural control significantly influence purchasing decisions.

“Consumers, driven by a desire for bargains, may prioritize cost over quality, inadvertently buying counterfeit goods. Others may succumb to peer recommendations or lack the tools to verify product authenticity,” he said, adding that by addressing these factors through awareness campaigns, the ACA aims to shift consumer attitudes and equip the public with practical strategies for identifying counterfeit products.

According to Dr. Njoroge, counterfeiting is not just an economic issue, it is a security threat, where the production and sale of counterfeit goods often fund organized transnational crime, undermining governance and stability of countries and regions.

In East Africa, he points out that counterfeit supply chains exploit porous borders to facilitate illicit trade, which can intersect with other criminal activities, including trafficking and terrorism.

Concurrently, the Executive Director underscores this nexus between counterfeiting and broader security risks which necessitates a multi-pronged approach involving government agencies, businesses, and security professionals.

While insisting that retailers and security experts play a pivotal role in this fight, Dr Njoroge further highlights Anti-counterfeit technologies such as holograms, RFID tags and blockchain systems, are essential tools for tracing and verifying product authenticity.

He reiterates that security teams must remain vigilant, and trained to spot counterfeit goods and act swiftly to remove them from circulation.

The Executive Director notes the collaborative partnerships between the ACA, retailers, and law enforcement is crucial for disrupting counterfeit supply chains and protecting consumers.

“As we approach the end of the year, I call upon all stakeholders including retailers, security professionals, and consumers alike to remain vigilant.

By working together, we can safeguard public health and safety, protect the economy and ensure that counterfeit goods are kept out of the marketplace. Let us make this holiday season secure and joyful for all,” added Dr. Njoroge.