Bensoul apologises to fans for cancelled Australian tour

Kenyan singer-songwriter Bensoul has issued a heartfelt apology to fans following the postponement of his highly anticipated Australian tour due to visa delays.

The announcement was made in a statement shared on social media, where the artist and his management expressed regret over the unexpected turn of events.

“Due to visa delays, currently 15 days overdue the expected processing timeframes, we regret to inform you that we’ve been forced to amend our tour dates. We understand this announcement is coming at the last minute, and we sincerely apologize as this is not the outcome we hoped for.” [sic]

Bensoul’s team revealed that the delay came despite assurances from the relevant Embassy about their visa applications.

They further explained that professional advice had led them to hope for a resolution in time for the tour, but communication from the Department of Immigration had not materialized.

The Perth show, originally scheduled for December 6th, was the first cancellation in the tour.

The Extra Pressure hit-maker however, reassured his supporters that the situation would be resolved soon.

“SudahNation won’t stay down for long,” he said.

The announcement sparked varied reactions from fans with some offering messages of support and understanding while others criticized the tour organizers for not anticipating potential visa issues earlier.

One user @dennis_abwonji wrote, “This is sad. Just seen the email and my heart sank. Tutangoja tu new dates (We will just wait for new dates).”

Another user @f.smilo_ expressed frustration saying, “I understand visa delays can be a problem. However, you guys need to communicate in time. If a visa has not been issued in 48 hours, it is upon you to inform ticket holders about the same. This is absolutely appalling and poor communication from the promoters; you can do better!”

Despite the setback, Bensoul continues to ride the wave of success from his recent musical projects.

In July, he released his latest album The Party & The After Party, a project that showcased his signature fusion of Afro-pop, soul, and reggae influences.