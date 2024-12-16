Local NewsNews

Benefits of SHA based on gazetted tariffs-PS Kimtai

By Micheal Njuguna and Muraya Kamunde
Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai

Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai has confirmed that the Social Health Authority’s (SHA) coverage is based on gazetted tariffs to the benefits published in November this year.

This follows the recent concerns by Kenyans regarding the extent of SHA coverage.

In a statement Kimtai said tariffs available at SHA website ensures sustainable healthcare coverage and equitable access while maintaining a shared responsibly model.

The PS further said in cases where hospital charges exceed specified limits, beneficiaries may be required to make co-payments.

Kimtai, however, said the Ministry is in the process of constituting a committee to review tariffs and benefits.

He said based on the feedback from stakeholders gathered over time, the committee will be expected to review and provide practical solutions.

Kimtai urged all beneficiaries and stakeholders to refer to official SHA channels for accurate information about benefits, tarrifs and access to rule.

