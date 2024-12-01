BBC probes controversy around popular cooking show, MasterChef

The BBC is under scrutiny over its response to allegations against former MasterChef host Gregg Wallace, particularly regarding claims dating back as far as 2017.

Fresh questions have emerged after an internal email from that time revealed BBC executive Kate Phillips described Wallace’s behaviour on the show as “unacceptable.”

Presenter Aasmah Mir had initially raised complaints about inappropriate comments during Celebrity MasterChef filming.

Despite this, Wallace continued in his role without further action at the time.

Recent investigations by BBC News uncovered allegations spanning 17 years, involving inappropriate sexual remarks and behaviour, prompting Wallace to step down while these are examined.

Notably, some claims arose after Mir’s 2017 warning to the BBC, leading critics to question the effectiveness of its safeguarding processes.

The BBC maintains that it has “robust processes” for addressing concerns but has faced backlash over its handling of such cases.

To address the allegations, MasterChef producers have enlisted a specialized law firm to lead an independent inquiry.

Wallace has denied all allegations of misconduct and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

This controversy underscores challenges faced by organizations like the BBC in addressing allegations of workplace misconduct while ensuring proper due process.