Barongo advocates for completion of stalled projects in Bomachoge Borabu

Bomachoge Borabu MP Obadiah Barongo Sunday seized the opportunity to advocate for his constituency’s development during a recent visit with President William Ruto to Bomet and Narok Counties.

Barongo accompanied President Ruto to a church service in Bomet County before joining him at his Narok residence where they extended their best wishes to Raila Odinga in his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship.

The visit also included a meeting with Ghana’s President-elect, John Mahama, in Kilgoris, Narok County, further highlighting the event’s significance on both local and international fronts.

During his discussions with President Ruto, Barongo addressed the pressing issue of stalled development projects in Bomachoge Borabu, emphasizing the need for expedited solutions.

He also discussed preparations for the President’s planned visit to the constituency in the new year, signalling a proactive approach to unlocking progress in the county.

Barongo expressed gratitude to President Ruto for the inclusive approach of his government, which continues to advocate for the interests of his constituents.

He affirmed that the collaboration with the President and the inclusive administration holds great promise for addressing development priorities in Bomachoge Borabu.