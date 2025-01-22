Baringo County to host farmers’ field day exhibition from Friday

The County Government of Baringo is set to host a Farmers’ field day/exhibition its Koibatek Agricultural Training Centre KATC on 24th and 25th January 2025.

The exhibition will bring together stakeholders in the crops, livestock, farm mechanization, agriculture technology and innovation and related sectors.

It will be officially opened by the Ps Agriculture Dr. Paul Ronoh. The theme of the field day is ‘Promoting Technologies and Innovations for Household Income, Food Safety and Food Security’.

This will be a field day to be held in Kenya in 2025 and marks the official start of the planting season through sale of seeds by seed companies such as Kenya Seed and SeedCo and sale of fertilizers by National Cereals and Produce Board and other fertilizer companies.

The exhibition has attracted over 40 exhibitors.

There will be a demonstration on kitchen garden technologies which are championed by 1st lady Rachel Ruto.

These include cone gardens, A-frames, raised and sunken moist beds, sack gardens, tyres gardens among others. Technologies supporting kitchen gardens such as Black Soldier flies, vermicomposting, azolla, duckweed will be on display.

Mrs Ruto will be coming back to KATC in March to officially launch the National Kitchen Gardens programme under her Mama Doing Good initiative.

There will be livestock stands of dairy and beef cattle, goats, sheep, poultry, bees and fish. The exhibition will also see crop exhibitions by primary and secondary schools’ 4K and Young Farmers club and neighboring technical colleges. There will be displays on the latest agricultural research by Egerton and University of Eldoret and research institutions such as KALRO and KEFRI and CGIAR and also modern technology demonstrations on irrigation and use of agricultural drones.

Agriculture and Food Authority will be well represented by the directorates under its docket such as HCD, National Biosafety, Fibre Crops and Oil Crops and also Kenya Plant health Inspectorate Services KEPHIS.

The exhibition will be hosted in Koibatek Agricultural Training Centre KATC (former Baringo Farmers Training Centre) which is being revived by Baringo County and returned to its past glory as the premier farm mechanization and farmers training Centre in East and Central Africa.

This institution prides itself as having Late Tom Mboya as one of its first board members.

There will be a farm ploughing and tractor clinic demonstration by one of its successful old students, Mr. Chelilda who consistently represents Kenya in world ploughing competitions.