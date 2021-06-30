Bar owners urge government to review closing hours

More than two hundred and fifty thousand workers have lost jobs in the entertainment industry.

According to bar owners association the worst affected in the bars and liquor store because of strict operating hours where more than twenty thousand bars have shuttered their business.

Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Tabitha Karanja is urging the government to fully reopen bars and liquor stores to avoid further job losses.

The entertainment industry is one of the hardest hit sectors by the Covid-19 pandemic leading to millions of job losses.

Currently, bars and liquor stores are supposed to open for two hours from 5PM to 7 PM.

However players in the industry say this is hardly enough to make meaningful sales.

Speaking during the launch of the brand X 8.8 double strength beer Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Tabitha Karanja says the national and county governments should waive taxes and licenses for the struggling sector to enable the sector to survive the pandemic.

Premium Brand X is the 1st Kenyan manufactured strong beer that falls under strong beers in the world.

The beer will retail at 200 shillings per 500Ml bottle targeting the mid and high end markets.

Keroche breweries is the second largest beer maker in Kenya with an installed capacity of 40,000 bottles per hour.

This even as President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday evening, announced the extension of the nationwide curfew for another 60 days in bid contain the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during the sixteenth address on Covid-19 pandemic, the President declared that the curfew would continue from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am.

“That for the rest of the territory of the Republic of Kenya, the nationwide curfew shall continue to be observed from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am for a further containment period of 60 days,” the Head of State said.

The President also extended the curfew hours in Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori up to 31st July 2021.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe this month invoked the public health act to review Covid-19 measurements in the Counties of Western, Nyanza and Rift Valley declaring them as new hotspots.

“The hours of curfew are maintained at between 7:00 p.m and 4:00 a.m in the COVID-19 hotspot zone; which comprises the counties of Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay, Migori, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, and Trans-Nzoia up to 31st July, 2021,”said President Kenyatta.

