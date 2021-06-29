Bandi is FKF PL Player of the week for Matchday 22

Versatile AFC Leopards player Lewis Bandi has been voted for as player of the week for FKF Premier league matchday 22 following his illustrious run that has earned Ingwe a good progress in the ongoing top tier campaign.

Bandi was thrown in the deep end when the club’s assistant skipper and left-back Isaac Kipyegon pulled his hamstring earlier this year in a league match against KCB played at the Kasarani Annex.

Last year Leopards confirmed the promotion of the youngster to the senior team as they got ready for the new season

The 18-year-old Eastleigh High school alumni joined the Leopards youth team in 2015 and was loaned out to Makadara’s Hakati Sportiff.

The defender had joined Ingwe in 2019, initially on loan from Wazito FC, but convincing performances with the first team in the season that was cancelled, triggered AFC Leopards to make the move permanent.

Former Leopards Coach Anthony Kimani had tipped the club’s budding utility player Bandi to transition and settle at the senior level with ease following his remarkable league debut.

Bandi was part of the national team Harambee Stars team that took part in last year’s Cecafa U20 Championships in Arusha, Tanzania.

He can be deployed as a defensive midfielder and has comfortably plugged into the gap, eliciting praises from coaches who believe he is destined for greatness.