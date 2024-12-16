Baldev Chager clinches Jim Heather Hayes Memorial Rally in Nanyuki

Baldev Singh Chager emerged the winner of the 2024 Jim Heather-Hayes Memorial Rally.

But Chager later learnt about the passing of his uncle Ranjit Singh Chager in Laikipa County where the rally took place.

Baldev: “The win was achieved by being consistent and also good preparations from our team. Feeling was bitter sweet due to the passing of my uncle Ranjit Singh Chager. Terrain was a mix of everything you can think of, less wet. All in all, an amazing 50+ entry, which shows there are cars/people out there who want to rally.”

Baldev belongs to a special group of second-generation drivers in Kenya; most of whom come from farming and automotive backgrounds.

Boldy’s dad (Daljit) did a lot of circuit and motorcycle racing in the past and had various titles to boast about.

Daljit’s eldest brother Manjit Chager was one of the top navigators back in the day and he has co-driven for old names like Assa Singh and Ashok Pattni and also for my Daljit.

Daljit’s younger brothers Ranjit and Manori were also active participants in track racing and rallying.

Jim Heather-Hayes Memorial Rally 2024 Final Results (TOP 10)

1.⁠ ⁠#1 Baldev Chager – Gareth Dawe (Porsche 911 /Kabras Sugar Racing) 8:01:56.2

2.⁠ ⁠#2 Piers Daykin – Lee Rose (Datsun 280Z /Rocca Rally Team) 8:09:51.5

3.⁠ ⁠#34 Rajesh Maini – Devan Bhundia (Ford Escort MK1 /Team USN) 8:44:50.5

4.⁠ ⁠#7 Anthony Nielsen – Riyaz Ismail ( Escort MK2/ Equatorial Classic Rallying) 8:45:39.6

5.⁠ ⁠#9 Farhaaz Khan – Alfir Khan (Porsche 911/ ALS Motorsport) 9:01:25.3

6.⁠ ⁠#16 Russel Parkinson – Steve Parkinson (Ford Escort RS 1800 MKII/LDV) 9:20:55.3

7.⁠ ⁠#28 Malcolm Destro – Destro Lloyd (Datsun 260) 9:22:04.0

8.⁠ ⁠#47 Peter Young – Zane Young (Ford Capri) 9:27:06.1

9.⁠ ⁠#26 Steve Rose – Mike Rose (Ford Escort MK2) 9:31:36.8

10.⁠ ⁠#31 Geoffrey Page-Morris – Des Page-Morris (Datsun 260Z/ Quest Performance)9:34:07.1