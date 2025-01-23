Atletico hosts Villarreal , Madrid visits Valladolid in La Liga

La Liga title race will take centre stage in Matchday 21 to be played from Friday 24 to Monday 27 with a number of mouth watering clashes.

The first title challenger in action on the weekend is Atletico Madrid, who will welcome Villarreal to the Metropolitano Stadium. The teams played out a thrilling 2-2 draw when they met earlier this season, but Los Rojiblancos will be determined to claim all three points this time around.

“We need to keep improving; we are working as a team, including those who come on as substitutes. This is not a coincidence—the team is evolving and believes in what it does,”Atletico manager Diego Simeone.

Champions Real Madrid will have the chance to respond on Saturday night when they head to the Jose Zorrilla Municipal Stadium to face Real Valladolid.

The Pucelanos have lost six straight matches against Real (failing to even score a goal in the sequence), but midfielder Kike Perez is hopeful that they will break their drought.

“It has been a long time since Valladolid beat Real Madrid; this is true,” said the 27-year-old. “But we will be at home and have the support of our fans. Anything is possible if we believe and play to our potential.”

Barcelona will have to wait until Sunday night for their clash with Valencia at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. While the Blaugrana are looking to keep themselves in the race for the championship, Los Che are fighting for their La Liga lives, with coach Carlos Corberan hoping that the team and the supporters can go on a journey together.

“The fans respond when they see the team’s dedication; when they see the commitment and attitude, it is a fanbase that understands, appreciates, and responds,” said Corberan.

“Rather than asking them for anything, it is about giving them everything. That is the commitment that I have had since my first day and that I share with my players.”

Friday 24 January

23:00: Las Palmas v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 25 January

16:00: Mallorca v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:15: Atletico Madrid v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

20:30: Sevilla v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

23:00: Real Valladolid v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 26 January

16:00: Rayo Vallecano v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:15: Real Sociedad v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

20:30: Athletic Bilbao v Leganes – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

23:00: Barcelona v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 27 January

23:00: Alaves v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

The round also features a Friday night battle between Las Palmas and Osasuna; Sevilla welcomes Espanyol to Andalusia on Saturday; and a Monday night treat pits Alaves against Celta Vigo at the Mendizorroza Stadium.