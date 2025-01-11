Athletics Kenya issues a stern warning against age-cheating athletes

Athletics Kenya has warned athletes against age-cheating malpractice, affirming that those who will be found will be sanctioned by World Athletics.

In an exclusive interview with KBC Athletics Kenya, Youth Development Chairman Barnaba Korir,revealed that World Athletics has flagged 30 Kenyan athletes so far for age cheating offences that are currently under investigation by Athletics Kenya.

Korir clarified that those found capable will be treated similarly to doping offences, where athletes will be sanctioned and all results attained nullified.

He emphasised that the federation is collaborating with security agents to bring to book government officers aiding athletes in doctoring their birth registration documents.

The federation reiterated its commitment to promote clean and fair sport among the athletes, emphasising that only athletes who will partake in the ongoing nationwide registration will be allowed to compete both locally and internationally.

Athletics Kenya opened two registration centres in Nairobi and Eldoret to aid athletes in complying with the new regulation.

Meanwhile, the national cross-country championships set for the 8th of next month have been moved from Ruiru to Eldoret.

The championships, which will bring together all 16 AK affiliate regions, will be held at the Eldoret Sports Club.