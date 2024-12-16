US national arrested over USD1.3 million gold scam case

Antonucci Sergio Patrick, a US citizen implicated in a USD 1.35 million gold scam, has been arraigned in a Nairobi court.

Sergio was charged at the Milimani Law Courts with conspiracy to commit a felony and obtaining money by false pretences following his arrest Sunday after jetting into the country from Dubai.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted a bond of Ksh 10 million, along with one Kenyan surety.

The case is set for a pretrial mention on January 23, 2025, even as detectives pursue additional accomplices.

According to the DCI, establishments made after thorough investigations reveal that Sergio met the complainant sometime in July 2023 in Nevada, Las Vegas, USA introducing himself as a former banker investor and legal consultant who specialised in conducting business in markets that are considered hostile and complex by the United States standards.

“Awed by the profile, the complainant who happens to be a fellow compatriot contracted him (Sergio) to protect his gold transactions in Africa assuming that he was licensed and for this paid him USD 50,000 signing bonus on the 29th August, 2023, followed by a 15,000 US Dollars payment on the 24th of January, 2024 and a further 15,000 US Dollars on February 28, 2024” the DCI explained.

In the broad scheme that has also seen a Congolese accomplice (Eric Kalala Mukendi) charged, the victim was made to fly to Nairobi where Sergio introduced him to another American accomplice, Caden Gebhard, whom he presented as an active-duty US Soldier with the 19th Special Forces Group.

Allegedly, Caden was critical in the business since he had contacts in the region. It was following the meeting that the complainant was also introduced to the alleged owner of the gold and the licensed exporter at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Hurligham, Nairobi.

“Oblivious of his compatriots’ plot to fleece him, the complainant through his company AURUMSIC ONE LLC entered into a Sales and Purchase Agreement with the seller company – AERO Logistics – for the sale of 2820Kg of gold in which he ended up paying an amount of USD 1,271,200 in the said transaction that was executed on diverse dates between 31st March, 2024 and 30th May 2024” added DCI.

In the end, no consignment was delivered prompting the matter to be reported to the police.