Angell Mutoni releases new single ahead of album drop

Rwandan rapper, singer and songwriter Angell Mutoni is preparing for the release of her debut album, with the release of “Kare” (meaning Early).

The bold single, a blend of Afro-Hip Hop and Dancehall, marks a pivotal moment in Angell’s career while showcasing her unstoppable drive and unshakeable confidence.

“Kare” stands as a testament to Angell’s growth into a confident artist marking the next chapter in her already illustrious career.

She says, “I wrote ‘Kare’ as a celebration of the hustle and the grind that goes unnoticed. It’s not just about where you are now, but about owning every moment and being unapologetically confident in your journey.

“It’s a song for everyone who’s put in the work, who’s had to rise early and show up even when the odds were against them. It’s about showing the world what you’ve got.”

Kare takes listeners on a journey through Angell’s grind and triumph through Angell’s signature lyrical prowess and seamless fusion of genres.

The release of “Kare” is accompanied by a music video that showcases Angell Mutoni’s signature unapologetic style.

As one of Rwanda’s foremost musical talents, Mutoni continues to capture the attention of audiences worldwide with her bold, unique sound and captivating performances.

Angell Mutoni, one of East Africa’s most exciting rappers and has long been known for her ability to blend Afro-Hip Hop, Soul and Pop.

Having started her musical journey at a young age in her hometown of Kigali, Mutoni’s rise has been meteoric. Since her debut in 2014, she has released multiple successful mixtapes and EPs, consistently pushing boundaries and challenging expectations.