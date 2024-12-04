BusinessLocal Business

Amsons Group gains approval for Bamburi Cement takeover

The approval follows the prior unconditional clearance from the COMESA Competition Commission.

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
2 Min Read
Amsons Group Managing Director Edha Nahdi

Amsons Group, the Tanzanian business conglomerate, has received approval from the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs for its proposed acquisition of up to 100% shares of Bamburi Cement Plc. This approval follows the prior unconditional clearance from the COMESA Competition Commission.

These regulatory approvals highlight Amsons Group’s adherence to statutory and regional competition requirements and mark a significant milestone as the offer period approaches its closure on Thursday, 5 December 2024.

The Ministry of Mining’s approval was granted under the Mining Act for the Katani Mining License (Registration Number ML/2017/0011), while the COMESA Competition Commission confirmed that the transaction complies with regional competition laws.

Commenting on these approvals, Amsons Group CEO Edha Nahdi emphasized the significance of this achievement:

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

“Securing all the regulatory approvals is a strong vote of confidence in our unwavering commitment to this transaction. As we approach the close of the offer period, we are confident in our ability to finalize the acquisition smoothly while delivering value to Bamburi Cement shareholders. This milestone reinforces the strength and credibility of our offer.”

Amsons is now fully prepared to finalize the transaction marking the beginning of a new chapter of growth for Bamburi Cement Plc. Supported by KCB Investment Bank, Amsons is committed to ensuring a seamless closing process including the prompt payment to shareholders who accept Amsons’ offer, allowing them to realise the value of their investment in Bamburi Cement Plc.

You Might Also Like

US approves $4bn sale of armed drones to India
Kuramo Capital awarded as it projects higher investments in Africa
COMESA clears Tanzanian firm to acquire Bamburi Cement
Regional tax authorities’ meeting kicks off in Nairobi

In July, AMSONS Group, Tanzania’s leading manufacturing and energy giant, issued a binding
offer to acquire up to a 100% stake in Kenya’s Bamburi Cement PLC (Bamburi) through its Kenyan subsidiary and investment vehicle, Amsons Industries (K) Ltd.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Public Service Annual Performance Evaluation begins Monday
Next Article Counties to get Ksh387B as Ruto signs amended bill