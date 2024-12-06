All set for the Great Chepsaita Cross Country meet set for tomorrow

It’s all systems go as preparations are complete for the 2nd edition of The Great Chepsaita Cross Country set for tomorrow in Uasin Gishu County.

The world athletics gold-level cross-country meet has attracted both local and international athletes from Ethiopia, Uganda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Poland.

Kids and masters races will curtain raise the event, with the main program starting with the U20 men and women from 11:20 am, followed by the 10 km women and women at 12:20, and concluding with the senior men’s race at 1 pm.

The race Patron Farouk Kibet is elated following the upgrading of the race from bronze to gold level just in its 2nd edition, themed Running for Education, with over Ksh 20 million from this year’s competition set to be disbursed to needy students in the Chepsaita area.

“This is the only cross-country race in Kenya that is part of a course. Children will attend school as a result of this race; residents now have access to power. “Let’s get together and run,” Farouk remarked.



Immigration PS Julius Bitok announced that both the national identification card and passport application centres in Chepsaita will open tomorrow, urging individuals in need of the necessary documents to take advantage of the unusual chance.

“Kenyans may now obtain passports in 7 days, unlike previously, and to bring services closer to Mwananchi, we will open a registration centre here tomorrow during the race where Kenyans can register for both passports and national identification cards. As a result, it’s a call to action for everyone to show up tomorrow and apply,” Bitok stated.

Ambassador Bitok praised the race’s patron for coming up with such a fantastic idea and encouraged others to follow suit.

“Chepsaita Cross Country is such a brilliant idea that gives a platform for both nurturing talents and empowering the youth.” Bitok added:

Winners of the 10 km senior races will receive Ksh 300,000, with 200,000 for first runners-up and 150,000 for second runners-up.

Over 2,000 competitors have registered for this year’s event, which is the 11th cross-country gold tour meet and only the second gold-level cross-country competition following the Sirikwa Classic.