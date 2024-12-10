Amaco Insurance to unveil cover for athletes against injuries

In a bid to cover athletes against injuries, Amaco Insurance is working with Athletics Kenya to develop a new personal injury cover that will compensate them in case they are injured when training or running.

According to Amaco Insurance underwriting manager Robert Bett, conversations are already underway, and the cover will be announced soon.

“We’re already working with Athletics Kenya. We intend to collaborate with Athletics Kenya to develop unique items aimed at encouraging athletic activities in the country, as well as unique and exclusive products specifically designed for the country’s athletes. In particular, personal injury coverage, which protects athletes in the event that they sustain an injury while participating in athletic activities. We are already in discussions with Athletics Kenya and hope to conclude the deal in the near future,” said Bett

Once launched, the cover will be the first of its sort in the country, designed to safeguard sportsmen from injury.

Bett also underlined the company’s commitment to continuing to invest in and support sporting events as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts to cultivate talent.

“We have other coverages that include travel insurance for athletes who travel abroad to attend international events.” Bett emphasised.

Bett was speaking on Saturday at the 2nd edition of the Great Chepsaita Cross Country, where they were one of the primary sponsors for public liability.