All set ahead of the fifth round of the Athletics Kenya Cross Country

A total of 500 athletes are expected to participate in the fifth round of the Athletics Kenya cross country series scheduled 14th December at Olkalou Arbotretum.

The Olkalou meet follows previous legs held in Bomet on November 30, Iten on November 2, Kapsokwony on October 26 and the series opener in Machakos on October 19.

Athletics coach Julius Kirwa said he anticipates a large turnout, citing an opportunity for elite athletes who missed out on the Chepsaita Cross Country race held this past weekend.

“Many top athletes did not register in time for the Chepsaita race, but we expect them to show up in large numbers for Olkalou,” said Kirwa. He described the Olkalou course as a tough one but a fair test for athletes. “Preparations are progressing well. We have certified the course and it’s set to challenge every participant,” he noted.

The course would be marked on Friday in readiness for Saturday’s race. “By Friday, all markings will be in place around the course,” he assured.

He called on more participants to register through the link provided while also urging fans to turn up in large numbers to support the athletes.

The Olkalou showdown will feature three categories: the U-20 races (8km men and 6km women), the 2km loop races, and the elite 10km races for both genders.

The stakes are high, with senior 10km winners set to pocket Sh50,000, while second and third-placed finishers will receive Sh40,000 and Sh20,000 respectively.

The 2km loop race offers podium prizes of Sh10,000, Sh7,000, and Sh5,000 while U-20 competitors will vie for top prizes of Sh30,000, Sh20,000 and Sh15,000.

The highlight of the women’s 10km race will be rising star Viola Chepng’eno who claimed the title in Bomet. Chepng’eno clocked 37:06.68 outpacing Sandrafelis Chebet (37:30.15) and Joyline Cherotich (37:40.25).

The 24-year-old’s most recent exploits include victory at the World Aids Day Half Marathon cutting the tape in 1:10:40 with Jesca Cheleng’at (1:11:10) and Joyce Chepkemoi (1:13:50) completing the podium. 2019 African Games 800m bronze medallist Naomi Korir will take centre stage in the women’s 2km loop eyeing her third title in the series.

Korir stormed to victory in the fourth leg in Bomet on November 30, clocking an impressive 6:07.92 to edge out Nelly Chepchirchir (6:11.02) and national 800m champion Lilian Odira (6:18.50).

Earlier, she had dominated the third leg in Iten on November 2, posting 6:42 to fend off Nelvin Jepkemboi (6:47.8) and Cynthia Chesebe (6:54.8).