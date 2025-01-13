Ahmed Mohamud sworn-in as new EACC boss

Abdi Ahmed Mohamud has been sworn in as the new Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO.

In a ceremony presided by Chief Justice Martha Koome at the Supreme Court, Mohamud stated that during his six-year tenure at the integrity he will ensure that cases of corruption are dealt with and the proceeds recovered.

He also pledged to deal with cases of graft decisively and ensure any proceeds of graft are recovered and returned to the state.

Further, he pledged to ensure the commission upholds its integrity as well as tackles the challenge of bribery along the roads.

Mohamud takes over as the anti graft boss following the exit of Twalib Mbarak.

The oath was administered by the Registrar of the Judiciary, Winfridah Mokaya in an event attended by EACC Chairperson Bishop David Oginde and the Chair of Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) Hon George Murugara, DCI Mohamed Amin, among others.