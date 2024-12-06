Agriculture CS commits to strengthening collaboration with agribusiness players

Mwihia lauds local production of macadamia edible oils which can positively contribute to halving Kenya’s Kshs 200 billion annual edible oils import bill

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Dr Andrew Mwihia has disclosed that the Government has adopted a consultative engagement approach with agri-business players to foster accelerated agricultural transformation for national growth.

As part of the consultative engagements, Dr Mwihia said the Ministry of Agriculture is progressively hosting monthly ministerial roundtable engagements with stakeholders in the sector as it seeks to enhance operating and policy coherence for enhanced yields.

Speaking during a familiarisation tour of listed agribusiness firm Kakuzi PLC(NSE: KUKZ), farm and orchards in Murang’a County, Dr Mwihia said engagements with agribusiness players will provide a platform to share operating feedback, allowing for swifter policy and related interventions. The visit highlighted Kakuzi’s commitment to Kenya’s agricultural transformation agenda, including free avocado maturity testing services for smallholders and their investments in sustainable farming practices.

The Cabinet Secretary pledged to foster closer collaboration between the government and private sector players to address logistics, market access, and produce theft challenges, ensuring that Kenya’s agribusiness sector remains competitive and inclusive.

“This collaboration aligns with our goal of promoting value addition, increasing exports, and ensuring food security through initiatives. Traceability compliance has been the cornerstone of Kakuzi’s production success, securing its esteemed position in the global market. This exemplary practice is a model for farmer cooperatives to adopt as the government accelerates its efforts to promote agriculture,” Dr Mwihia said.

He noted that Agribusiness players such as Kakuzi are already trailblazing in both crop and livestock production and singled out the value addition of macadamia through cold pressing to edible oils as a development worth emulating within the National Edible Oil Crops Promotion Project.

“Kenya imports edible oils worth more than Kshs 200 billion, and I am impressed that Kakuzi is producing quality cold-pressed macadamia edible oils for the domestic market. Such a project can be replicated even at the smallholder farmers level through engagements with farmer groups with positive outcomes as envisioned in the National Edible Oil Crops Promotion Project,” Dr Mwihia said.

He said that promoting the production of edible oil crops will have a positive effect on the national economic transformation agenda as it has the potential to more than halve the current edible oils importation bill.

During the occasion, Dr Mwihia also launched Kakuzi PLC’s fourth Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, themed “Fostering Sustainable Development: Balancing Socioeconomic Growth with Environmental Stewardship”, in an event witnessed by Kakuzi Board Chairperson Mr Nicholas Ng’ang’a, Managing Director Mr Chris Flowers and the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) Acting Director, Horticultural Crops Directorate Ms Christine Chesaro.

Speaking during the event, Kakuzi PLC Chairman, Mr Nicholas Ng’ang’a, emphasized the company’s role in setting global benchmarks for sustainable agriculture. “Kenya has the potential to lead the global market for sustainably grown superfoods, and Kakuzi is committed to ensuring that this potential is fully realized. Through our investments in water conservation, smallholder partnerships, and advanced farming technologies, we are building a resilient agribusiness ecosystem that creates jobs, supports communities, and safeguards the environment,” said Mr. Ng’ang’a.

After touring Kakuzi’s state-of-the-art Horticultural Pack House and Kiboko Dam, the CS said, “Kakuzi is not just growing food; it’s building a sustainable future for Kenyan agriculture. Their focus on value addition, traceability compliance, and farmer empowerment sets a high standard for the industry. Public-private partnerships like these are key to unlocking Kenya’s agricultural potential and enhancing our competitiveness in global markets.”

During the visit, the CS interacted with Kakuzi’s diversified products, praising the farm for its consistent production of high-quality avocado, blueberry, macadamia, honey, and livestock. He lauded Kakuzi’s macadamia value addition through the production of cold-pressed macadamia oil, calling it a significant step towards boosting local oil manufacturing, creating jobs, and driving economic transformation.

Dr. Karanja also commended Kakuzi for its leadership in adopting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards and for positioning Kenyan produce as a global benchmark for quality and sustainability.

Kakuzi Managing Director Mr. Chris Flowers reiterated the company’s commitment to advancing sustainability in agribusiness. “Our approach is guided by the belief that farming must balance profitability with environmental conservation and social impact. We continuously invest in sustainable practices such as renewable energy, advanced irrigation systems, and community outreach programs. With the Ministry of Agriculture’s support, we aim to expand our initiatives and drive meaningful change in the sector,” Mr Flowers stated.