Agriculture CS challenges coffee and tea innovators to embrace diversification

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Dr. Andrew Karanja has called on Kenyan innovators to explore diversification opportunities in coffee and tea products, emphasising that this strategy will play a crucial role in accelerating the country’s industrialisation process.

Speaking during the ongoing Intra-Africa Coffee and Chocolate Trade Week in Nairobi, Dr. Karanja urged stakeholders to tap into the untapped market opportunities within the sector.

The government is committed to transforming the coffee industry as part of its broader vision to enhance Kenya’s industrial base.

Diversification within the coffee and tea sectors is key to not only boosting local economies but also positioning Kenya as a major global player in the coffee and tea trade.

Dr. Karanja says the rising global demand for speciality coffee, flavoured teas, and coffee derivatives such as oils, cosmetics, and supplements are areas with untapped potential for growth.

Industry players in the sector who were speaking during the Intra Africa Coffee and Chocolate Trade Week are encouraging Kenyan farmers and entrepreneurs to shift from raw exports to processed goods that will yield greater value.