Afrigas envisages unprecedented safety as Kenyans adopt LPG

As Kenya moves toward the ambitious goal of universal access to clean cooking by 2030, Vivo Energy Kenya is revolutionizing the adoption of LPG, driving safety and efficient cooking solutions.

Through its Afrigas LPG portfolio, Vivo Energy Kenya is accelerating the transition to cleaner cooking solutions to mitigate the negative impacts of traditional fuels. Over 9.1 million people still rely on conventional cooking fuels as their primary source.

Vivo Energy Kenya MD Peter Murungi states that the adoption of liquefied petroleum gas as a clean cooking solution is on an upward trajectory. “We have adopted a raft of safety measures to guarantee a safe kitchen; Afrigas stands at the forefront of LPG safety in Kenya, setting new industry standards for reliable and secure cooking solutions,” said Murungi.

Vivo Energy Kenya has taken a comprehensive approach to safety, ensuring that LPG usage is secure. This includes rigorous quality control processes for all gas cylinders and equipment, advanced valve and regulator technologies that minimize gas leakage risks, extensive consumer education programs on LPG handling and safety protocols, and strict compliance with international safety standards and local Kenyan regulations.

Afrigas aims to transform how Kenyan households approach cooking energy, fostering affordability and convenience. This festive season, Afrigas is also helping Kenyans share the joy of clean cooking with loved ones.

With Supa Jiko, the only 6kg LPG cylinder that can be used on a normal cooker, customers can now reward their family and friends with a thoughtful and practical gift. Whether for the home or the holiday kitchen, Supa Jiko brings the gift of safety, efficiency, and sustainability – making it the perfect way to celebrate the season while contributing to a cleaner, safer environment.

Vivo Energy Kenya staff pose for a group photo during an Afrigas Vendors Training session aimed at equipping vendors with in-depth safety knowledge to better guide and support customers in making informed and secure choices.