Actor Xavier Nato passes on after prolonged illness

The Kenyan entertainment fraternity is in mourning following the untimely death of celebrated actor Xavier Jerry Nato.

Known for his roles in Wash Wash and Tahidi High, Nato passed away on December 31st after battling health complications, including kidney failure and a stroke.

Nato’s acting career showcased his exceptional talent and ability to deeply connect with audiences.

His portrayal of Jamo in Wash Wash remains a cherished memory, while his contributions to Tahidi High cemented his place in Kenyan television history.

Beyond the screen, Nato was also a director, playwright and thespian, founding Next Level Productions to nurture young talent and promote creativity.

Tributes have poured in from friends and fans, reflecting Nato’s profound impact on the entertainment industry and those who knew him.

The Kenya Theatre Awards took to X to post a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

“We are sad to announce the demise of one of Kenya’s prolific thespians, Xavier Jerry Nato, after a long illness bravely borne. He won the KTA’s Inaugural Best Playwright Award in 2022.”

Close friend Job Masika described Nato as a confidant and brother, expressing his devastation at the loss.

“I have lost a brother, confidant, and friend. If I were to write a book about my life, Xavier would take half of the book. My feelings are conflicted. I can’t even describe how I’m feeling. It’s a mixture of shock, devastation, and pain bundled in my heart.”

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala also joined Kenyans in mourning Nato, sharing a nostalgic video of the actor leading chants in support of his political campaign.

“The grim reaper’s hand has robbed me of a brother. Rest easy, buddy. Fly with the angels, Xavier Jerry Nato.”

In recent months, Nato’s health struggles became apparent after he suffered a stroke that led to kidney failure and was admitted to the ICU in critical condition.

His family issued a public appeal for financial assistance, rallying fans and well-wishers to support his recovery.

Despite their efforts, Nato’s condition worsened, culminating in his untimely passing.

Xavier Nato leaves behind a grieving family, including his daughters, who were frequently mentioned in condolences.

He has been described as a devoted father and creative force whose contributions to Kenya’s entertainment industry extended beyond acting.