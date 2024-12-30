Abductions: Omtatah piles pressure on police and DCI

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has moved to the High Court seeking orders to force the police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to produce seven abductees whether dead or alive.

In the application filed before the High Court in Kibera on Monday, Omtatah through lawyer Philip Langat has sued the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin and the Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga over the abductions.

He wants the officers to produce Gideon Kibet, Ronny Kiplagat, Steve Kavingo Mbisi, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli and Kelvin Muthoni.

In an alternative plea, Omtatah is urging the court to order the immediate release of the seven if they are being held in unlawful detention.

He further demands that the respondents explain why the individuals should not be granted bond or bail.