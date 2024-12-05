Police officers on leave recalled ahead of festivities

Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has recalled all police officers on leave to resume duty with immediate effect to enhance security operations during this festive season.

Kanja also announced the deployment of more police officers including undercover officers to intensify both ground and aerial surveillance across the country.

To ensure road safety and smooth traffic flow, Kanja said additional traffic police officers have been deployed to highways and urban roads.

“Apart from the roads, Kenyans should expect to see more police presence and visibility, as we have deployed more specialized units including Formed Police Units and undercover Officers alongside the Regular Police, to intensify patrols and heighten both ground and aerial surveillance in the major towns, borders, places of worship, shopping malls and critical infrastructural areas” he noted.

He also announced the launch of crackdowns and road safety compliance checks on the major highways, saying the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers will be on the ground to prevent corruption on the roads this festive season.

“In our operational plan, we have deployed additional Traffic Police Officers on the roads to ensure free flow of traffic. Through the multi-agency strategy, we are also collaborating with the National Transport and Safety Authority to conduct crackdowns and road safety compliance checks on the major highways, and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to prevent corruption on the roads this festive season” he said.

The police further reminded Kenyans that security and road safety is a collective responsibility.

“Accordingly, we call upon all drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, boda boda riders and passengers to comply with traffic regulations and rules by avoiding operating unroadworthy motor vehicles, failure to use safety belts by commuters, speeding, driver fatigue, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and careless driving”.

He also said police are intensifying the crackdown on illicit brews and drug abuse, reminding bar owners to adhere to operational hours.