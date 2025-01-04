A Chip Off The Old Block: Speedster Javed Lota Following In His Father’s Tracks!

One salient tradition that has shaped motor racing careers over the years is that of second generations of racing drivers – a true demonstration that “an apple doesn’t fall too far from a tree”.

With their apparently insatiable appetite for success, scions of racing dynasties continue to follow in their father’s footsteps, hence transforming into even more formidable competitors.

But when all is said and done, being a second-generation driver has its own advantages and disadvantages, though.

Asked how hand-me-down knowledge plays out in shaping a driver’s career, Lota Motorsports’ tarmac speedster Javed Lota sounds quite febrile in his talk.

Javed is sublimely fast on tarmac, having chosen an alternative career path to his rallying dad. By and large, Javed is happy with the breakneck nature that tarmac racing presents.

“Being second generation is more of an advantage as you get to learn a lot from the first generation, the driving skills, techniques you employ on your driving lines, personal preparations for events and so much more. With the team effort and a well prepared car, you are familiar with the weaknesses in the vehicle, you know where to target to become stronger and how to improve your timings on the stages,” explains Javed.

But Javed, who plans to partake in both Tarmac and Autocross championships next season, candidly admits that the second-generation facet has its own challenges to fathom out.

“The pressure is immense because the first generation looks up to you, and they want the results, so you have to always try your best,” he quipped.

–Early Days–

Javed kickstarted his motorsports career with go-karts and ventured into a bit of rallying before settling on tarmac events. He has been a part of Delta Motorsports asphalt events for over a year now and is already bubbling with confidence well in time for the 2025 season.

Javed started this asphalt journey in October 2023.

“My first event was in Naivasha in a Subaru N12. In 2024, I started racing fully and had a new car, a Subaru N14. So the whole of 2024 has gone well. Unfortunately, we had one breakdown, which cost us the championship title, so let’s see how the 2025 season pans out.”

“Rallying is an expensive sport, and I needed somewhere I could settle in the long run, so I scrapped an acquaintance with Delta Motorsports, and the rest is history. “

In his very first full season of racing in 2024, Javed steered his Subaru N16 with considerable vigour. But the event that cost him the championship was a Whistling Moran event in Athi River where he suffered engine gremlins, much to his chagrin.

“In 2024 we did six rounds with Delta, we kickstarted our season in February at Whistling Morans, then went to WRC Naivasha Service Park for our second event, where we had a Gymkhana set up; which went very well came second. Then we went to Machakos People’s Park, where we did the RX, and finished second again. In our last event, we went back to Machakos and came third overall,” said Javed.

Weighing up the dynamics of asphalt and gravel racing, Javed went on: “Gravel racing is exciting, yes, with lots of sideways, whilst tarmac is something akin to a precision drive, sharper driving that is. In gravel racing, you encounter enough spectacular obstacles like jumps, hairpin bends, and water slashes. I would say both forms of racing are equally fun.”

–Racing Bug—

The motorsport bug for Javed came from his father Naushad Kara Lota, who is a multiple Coast Champion and a previous winner of the prestigious Johnny Hellier Memorial trophy for the best placed Coast driver in a Mombasa KNRC event.

“I’d say my love of racing actually predates my memories. It’s been in the family. My dad has been a Coast Champion for many years, did lots of gravel rallying back in the day, it’s more like a culture we’ve grown up with in the family. I guess it’s now my turn to shine,” Javed said.

–Second Generation Siblings–

Javed (25) and his younger brother Zuhair (17) are the two members of the Lota family venturing into their dad’s tracks. While Zuhair is into gravel rallying, Javed hopes to become the next tarmac racing champion in his N14 Subaru.

Javed is currently studying International Business Management virtually at London’s Hertfordshire University.

He is not aspiring to become an automotive specialist like his dad but explains the reason why: “My dad has always pushed me to be an automotive engineer, but I decided to pursue a different path. Being a race driver, I only have general knowledge of cars, meaning I have to be well-versed with intricacies of pressure, tire grip, tire wear and other things like fuel mixture; which is general knowledge, and very key for a race driver to comprehend.”