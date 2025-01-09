Mombasa Port records 14 pc surge in cargo

The Port of Mombasa has registered a remarkable increase in cargo throughput in 2024 as it handled 41.1 million tons compared to 35.98 million tons in 2023.

“This increase of 5.1 million tons or 14.1 per cent, demonstrates our resilience and capability to manage increasing trade volumes despite global disruptions,” said Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Capt. William Ruto.

For the first time in over a decade, the Port container traffic surpassed two million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

A total of 2,005,076 TEUs were handled in 2024 representing an increase of 381,996 TEUs or a 23.5 percent rise compared to the 1,623,080 TEUs recorded in 2023.

Equally, imports increased by 7.2 per cent to 768,088 TEUs, up from 716,493 TEUs in 2023 while exports rose by 6.6 per cent to 731,934 TEUs up from 686,526 TEUs in 2023.

Transit cargo volumes scaled up by 17.4 per cent to reach 13.4 million tons in 2024, highlighting the Port’s crucial role in regional trade.

“Uganda remains our top transit destination accounting for 65.7 per cent of our transit cargo with 8,811,289 tons handled in 2024 up from 7,115,079 tons processed in 2023 representing growth of 1,696,210, or 23.8 per cent increase compared to 2023,” stated Capt. Ruto.

Other notable transit destinations include South Sudan (12.7 per cent), the Democratic Republic of Congo (11.8 per cent), Rwanda (5.1 per cent), and Tanzania (3.4 per cent).

The Port also recorded an exceptional growth in transshipment traffic, 491,666 TEUs were recorded in 2024 compared to 211,073 in 2023.

“This growth can be attributed to vessel diversions stemming from the Red Sea crisis and an increase in vessel calls to Mombasa driven by our efficient turnaround times,” said Capt.Ruto.

In December 2024, the port handled a total cargo throughput of 3,746,363 tons, marking a robust increase from the 3,029,482 tons recorded in December 2023, a testament to the Port’s expanding capacity and efficiency.

Capt. Ruto said “It is gratifying to note that in December 2024, we experienced strong performance which further bolstered our overall figures.”

He further expounded that the performance was enhanced by significant growth in containerized and bulk cargo volumes.

Transshipment cargo received a boost from some major shipping lines choosing the Port of Mombasa as their transshipment hub thus enabling smaller feeder vessels to serve Eastern, and Southern African ports as well as the Indian Ocean Islands from the port of Mombasa.

The Managing Director reiterated the commitment to enhance services and facilities to accommodate the growing global trade demand and to support the region’s economic development.

“Our ongoing investments in equipment replacement and modernisation programme, infrastructure development and operations system upgrade ensure that the Port of Mombasa continues its upward trajectory as East Africa’s leading trade gateway,” he said.

He lauded the Mombasa Port and Northern Corridor Community Charter (MPNCCC) stakeholders and the Ministry of Roads and Transport for their support saying he was optimistic about the Port’s future as they worked on capacity expansion development projects.

He added that the Port of Mombasa remains a critical hub for East Africa regional trade and that improved performance underscores its strategic importance in trade facilitation and connectivity throughout the region.