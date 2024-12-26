Beyoncé performs Cowboy Carter for NFL Christmas show

American superstar Beyoncé spread holiday cheer during Wednesday’s NFL Halftime Show at the Christmas Day Texans-Ravens NFL game in her hometown of Houston, Texas which was streamed live on Netflix.

This marks the first time Beyoncé performed songs from her hit 2024 album “Cowboy Carter” in front of a live audience.

The great news for her fans across the world is that Netflix has announced the full halftime performance of “Beyoncé Bowl,” will be available to stream later this week as a special.

This special performance was produced by her company, Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The expansive performance of music, fashion and history featured a slew of guest performers in a roof-raising twelve-plus minutes showcasing the first live performance of songs from her genre-bending and record-breaking ‘Cowboy Carter’ album. The 11-time Grammy-nominated, juggernaut album recently became the most nominated album by a female artist.

The set included, among others, “16 Carriages,” “Blackbiird,” “Ameriican Requiem,” “Ya Ya,” “Spaghettii/Riiverdance,” “Levii’s Jeans,” “Jolene,” and the ubiquitous smash, “Texas Hold ‘em,” that ended the set with Beyoncé literally lifting to the rafters.

The guests who brought their sizzle to the show included performers Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy. Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, joined in as a featured dancer.

The Texans Cheerleaders also joined in, representing the home team. And in a beautiful tribute to Western and Rodeo culture, Beyoncé included as special guests, Mexican Cowgirl, Melanie Rivera, Bull-riding legend, Myrtis Dightman, Jr., known as the “Jackie Robinson of Rodeo,” Miss Rodeo Texas Princess 2004 and Miss Rodeo Texas 2015, Nikki Woodward, and the first Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas, Ja’Dayia Kursh.

Joining them in the rousing caravan were Houston Texans owner, Cal McNair and his wife, Hannah.

‘Cowboy Carter’ was released in March.