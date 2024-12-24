Ruto meets outgoing AUC chair in Narok

President William Ruto Tuesday met outgoing African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat at Kilgoris in Narok County.

The two discussed among other issues African Union reforms and the upcoming election of the next AUC Chairperson.

“We are implementing reforms at the African Union’s structure to make it more effective and efficient in pursuing the continent’s interests,” he said in a post on X.

The new chair will be elected at the 38th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in February 2025.

Kenya’s Raila Odinga will battle it out with Djbouti’s Mahamoud Ali Youssouf who is seen as his main challenger and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar in the race to choose the fifth AU Commission Chair to succeed incumbent Chairperson Moussa Faki.