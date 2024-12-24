County NewsNews

Ruto meets outgoing AUC chair in Narok

The new chair will be elected at the 38th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in February 2025.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read
The two discussed among other issues African Union reforms

President William Ruto Tuesday met outgoing African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat at Kilgoris in Narok County.

The two discussed among other issues African Union reforms and the upcoming election of the next AUC Chairperson.

“We are implementing reforms at the African Union’s structure to make it more effective and efficient in pursuing the continent’s interests,” he said in a post on X.

The new chair will be elected at the 38th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in February 2025.

Kenya’s Raila Odinga will battle it out with Djbouti’s Mahamoud Ali Youssouf who is seen as his main challenger and Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar in the race to choose the fifth AU Commission Chair to succeed incumbent Chairperson Moussa Faki.

You Might Also Like

President Ruto vows to modernize security sector
Three arrested with counterfeit liquor worth Ksh3.4M in Machakos
Githiga OCS on the spot over alleged defilement
State working on draft Transition Executive Authority Bill
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Hunt on for highway robbers as police recover stolen rice
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *