91 teachers flagged for aiding cheating as 840 KCSE results are cancelled

The results of 840 candidates involved in examination irregularities during the 2024 KCSE examination have been cancelled.

This was announced by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Mogis Ogamba on Thursday during the release of the 2024 KCSE examination results.

At the same time, the CS revealed that the results of 2,829 other candidates, suspected to have engaged in exam malpractices, have been withheld pending investigations. The investigations are expected to be completed within 30 days from the official release of the examination results.

“ The Council is empowered in Law as provided in the Kenya National Examination Council (Handling of Examination Irregularities) Rules of 2015, Legal Notice No. 132 of 2015, Rule 8 to Withhold the results of any candidate or examination centre suspected of having been involved in an examination irregularity or malpractice pending completion of investigations” he explained.

This represents a significant drop in the number of cases compared to 2023, when the Ministry of Education, through KNEC, flagged the results of 4,113 candidates nationwide on allegations of breaching exam regulations.

The decrease follows the implementation of new guidelines for the 2024 national examinations, aimed at improving efficiency and upholding the integrity of the examination process.

Among the measures were the personalisation of the examination papers to ensure each is unique to a candidate, the rotation of supervisors; as well as a ban on phones for the invigilators, centre managers and candidates during exams.

“To enhance the credibility of the examination process, for the first time, candidates’ examination question papers were personalized and anonymised. This helped to improve objectivity during marking and holding candidates personally responsible for any irregularities” he said.

Teachers involved

The CS expressed regret that 91 contracted teachers were involved in aiding examination malpractices and warned that disciplinary action would be taken against them.

“It is unfortunate that a few contracted professionals and teachers are, however, still insistent on ruining the future of our learners by subjecting them to examination malpractices. 91 contracted professionals were reported to have been involved in aiding examination malpractices. Firm disciplinary action will be taken against such teachers” he said.

KCSE examinations will only be conducted for the next three years before the country transitions fully to a new system.

The Ministry has introduced mid-year examination targeting candidates wishing to repeat the KCSE examination, as well as those who may have missed it due to sickness or unexpected hardships.

Adult candidates are also encouraged to register for the exam

Access results

The 962,512 candidates can access results online through a link on the KNEC website or directly through the URL: https://results.knec.ac.ke .

Candidates will be required to enter the candidate’s index number and any one of the name (s) as per the registration data for the 2024 KCSE examination.

In previous years, candidates accessed their KCSE results via an SMS code, but this service has now been discontinued.

Any candidate with difficulties in accessing individual results is advised to call KNEC Tollfree no.080-0724900 or 080-0721410